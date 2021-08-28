Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

EXPGY opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

