Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

EXPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $115.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,828 shares of company stock worth $5,396,399. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,255,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exponent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

