Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,024,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 218,036 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $64,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,822,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

