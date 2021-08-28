FairGame (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0040

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FairGame has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002037 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006029 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00060096 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.