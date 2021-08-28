FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of FAT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.74. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.09.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other FAT Brands news, CFO Kenneth Kuick bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

