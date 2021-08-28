Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of FATE traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.64. 1,090,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,352. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.56. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

