Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

FEVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,318.75 ($30.29).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,206 ($28.82) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 61.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,431.61.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

