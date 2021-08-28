FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the July 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FBBPF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 2,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31. FIBRA Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

About FIBRA Prologis

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.