FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 3.2%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.63 and last traded at $35.81. Approximately 12,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,495,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $171,202,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $139,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $83,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

