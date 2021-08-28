Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1,165.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PH. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.43.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $304.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

