Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 550 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Upwork were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $50,757,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 17.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,450,000 after acquiring an additional 769,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 114.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,051 shares of company stock worth $3,105,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $44.24 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.