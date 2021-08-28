Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 6,967 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $26.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

