Financial Analysis: Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) & Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Agilent Technologies and Singular Genomics Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies $5.34 billion 9.88 $719.00 million $3.28 52.99 Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Agilent Technologies and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies 16.12% 26.12% 12.63% Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Agilent Technologies and Singular Genomics Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies 0 2 20 0 2.91 Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $134.98, indicating a potential downside of 22.34%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 77.08%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Agilent Technologies.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Singular Genomics Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment consists of activity providing active pharmaceutical ingredients for oligo-based therapeutics, as well as solutions that include reagents, instruments, software and consumables. The Agilent CrossLab segment includes startup, operational, training and compliance support, software as a service, and asset management and consultative services. The company was founded in May 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

