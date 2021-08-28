Financial Comparison: The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) vs. Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Hackett Group and Grow Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $239.48 million 2.43 $5.47 million $0.42 46.38 Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and Grow Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 8.18% 17.44% 12.41% Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Hackett Group and Grow Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hackett Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.80%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Grow Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation. The company was founded by Ted A. Fernandez and David N. Dungan in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Grow Solutions Company Profile

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of growing, processing and dispensing legal cannabis and legal cannabis infused products. The company was founded on May 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Jackson, WY.

