Financial Contrast: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Esports Technologies and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment -114.44% -1,833.44% -13.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esports Technologies and Live Nation Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $140,000.00 2,985.48 N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment $1.86 billion 10.22 -$1.72 billion ($8.12) -10.70

Esports Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Live Nation Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Esports Technologies and Live Nation Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Nation Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57

Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus target price of $87.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Esports Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues. The Sponsorship and Advertising segment offers sales force that creates and maintains relationships with sponsors through a combination of international, national, and local opportunities that allow businesses to reach customers through concerts, venue, festivals and ticketing assets, including advertising on websites. The Ticketing segment includes selling of tickets for events on behalf of clients and retains a fee, or service charge for these services. The company was founded on August 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

