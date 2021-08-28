Financial Contrast: Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) vs. Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A -24.52% -13.83% Phreesia -19.66% -11.34% -9.28%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ucommune International and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A Phreesia 0 1 12 0 2.92

Phreesia has a consensus price target of $64.89, suggesting a potential downside of 10.02%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ucommune International and Phreesia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $134.43 million 0.59 -$74.86 million N/A N/A Phreesia $148.68 million 24.51 -$27.29 million ($0.69) -104.52

Phreesia has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ucommune International has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phreesia beats Ucommune International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 234 spaces across 54 cities, which provided approximately 57,500 workstations. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

