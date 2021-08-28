Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,225 CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of CKX Lands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CKX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.46. 348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616. CKX Lands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

