Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys New Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $66,264,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $66,264,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $40,593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $13,433,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,067 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on BUR shares. Wedbush started coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of BUR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 212,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,066. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

