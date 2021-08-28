Financial Review: FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) & Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

FutureFuel has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.8% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of FutureFuel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FutureFuel and Mace Security International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

FutureFuel currently has a consensus target price of $1.20, suggesting a potential downside of 85.44%. Given FutureFuel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FutureFuel is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FutureFuel and Mace Security International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $204.51 million 1.76 $46.56 million N/A N/A Mace Security International $15.39 million 1.39 $1.70 million N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 3.22% 1.95% 1.61% Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FutureFuel beats Mace Security International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products. The company was founded by Lee E. Mikles and Paul Anthony Novelly on August 12, 2005 and is headquartered in St Louis, MO.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

