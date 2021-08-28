First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Merchants pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

67.1% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $558.43 million 4.08 $148.60 million $2.74 15.35 KeyCorp $7.34 billion 2.72 $1.34 billion $1.26 16.58

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Merchants. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Merchants and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 4 0 3.00 KeyCorp 0 8 7 0 2.47

First Merchants currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.11%. KeyCorp has a consensus target price of $25.69, indicating a potential upside of 22.99%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than First Merchants.

Volatility & Risk

First Merchants has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 33.81% 10.09% 1.30% KeyCorp 30.87% 14.21% 1.30%

Summary

KeyCorp beats First Merchants on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.