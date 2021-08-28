First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

FN opened at C$46.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$31.36 and a 12-month high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.1700002 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.33.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 21,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,232.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,568,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,848,644.82.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

