First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FSWA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 621. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76. First Sound Bank has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Get First Sound Bank alerts:

About First Sound Bank

First Sound Bank engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. Its products and services include online banking, checking and savings account, loans, equipment financing, personal and business products. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Sound Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Sound Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.