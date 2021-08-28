First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FSWA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 621. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76. First Sound Bank has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.95.
About First Sound Bank
