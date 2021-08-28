First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAM. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 261,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 130,599 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 130,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 82,825 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 71,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 60,652 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 44,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 112,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FAM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.20. 55,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

