First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 120.7% in August

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of FCEF stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $25.83.

