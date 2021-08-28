First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE FIF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 87,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,891. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIF. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $232,000.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

