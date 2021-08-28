First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 255,714 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 116,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 448,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $33.99. 90,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,050. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.51.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

