First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $30.33. Approximately 3,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,031,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,031,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,515,000.

