First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 287,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 178,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,304,000 after purchasing an additional 163,668 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,863,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares during the period.

FYT stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $53.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27.

