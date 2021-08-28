Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $190,154.16 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at $14,927,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $533,711.64.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.07. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,696,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,797,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,019,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

