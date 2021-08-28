FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $5.03 on Friday, reaching $261.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,521. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

