FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FLXI remained flat at $$0.26 during trading hours on Friday. FlexiInternational Software has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28.

About FlexiInternational Software

FlexiInternational Software, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support of suite of back-office accounting software solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

