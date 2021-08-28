Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Up 229.1% in August

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 229.1% from the July 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FLXT remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 274,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,348. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

