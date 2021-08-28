Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Up 229.1% in August

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 229.1% from the July 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FLXT remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 274,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,348. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
