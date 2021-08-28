Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $98.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.59.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.