FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in FMC by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.