Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.150 EPS.

FOXF traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 150,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,390. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

