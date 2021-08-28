Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $266,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,273 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $405.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $415.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

