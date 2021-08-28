freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNTN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.02 ($25.91).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €20.93 ($24.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.30. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

