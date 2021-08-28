FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.33. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October shares last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 3,639 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth $229,000.

