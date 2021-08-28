Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

FUPBY stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.