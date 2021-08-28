Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 1,061.1% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUPBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,355. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.