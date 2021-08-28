Function X (FX) Market Cap Hits $38.15 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Function X has a market capitalization of $38.15 million and $721,381.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,714.51 or 0.99967359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00065094 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009793 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009323 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.37 or 0.00604088 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 83,634,686 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

