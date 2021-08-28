Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to post $240.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.50 million and the highest is $244.30 million. Funko reported sales of $191.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $926.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $943.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,656,402 shares of company stock worth $36,747,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $19.06. 1,064,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $961.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

