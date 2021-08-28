Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.92 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.39.

Shares of FNKO opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $961.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. Research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 185,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $4,448,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,940.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $2,452,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,656,402 shares of company stock valued at $36,747,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Funko stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,656 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Funko worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

