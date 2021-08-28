FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

MAA stock opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $196.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

