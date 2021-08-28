FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Yum! Brands in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $131.70 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

