FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co., Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $9.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.23. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2023 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

BBY opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.21. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $2,484,859.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

