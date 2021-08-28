Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

NASDAQ GANX opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a current ratio of 18.09.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

