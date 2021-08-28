Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the July 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 325.0 days.

Shares of GBERF stock traded up $8.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $851.32. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $558.00 and a fifty-two week high of $865.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $805.05.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

