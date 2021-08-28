Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the July 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 325.0 days.
Shares of GBERF stock traded up $8.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $851.32. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $558.00 and a fifty-two week high of $865.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $805.05.
About Geberit
