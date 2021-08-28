General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter valued at $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.76. 40,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,942. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.57.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

