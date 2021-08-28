Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0821 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.03.
About Genesis Energy
